Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $416.50.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $365.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.15. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $327.37 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Everest Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Everest Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Everest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.