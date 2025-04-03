FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDS opened at $451.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $453.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.16.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.27.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. The trade was a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

