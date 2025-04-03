Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Receives $42.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.17.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,493,000 after buying an additional 446,683 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 870,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 283,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 818,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after purchasing an additional 278,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $10,639,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,919,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,367,000 after purchasing an additional 253,553 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHI opened at $41.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

