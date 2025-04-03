First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.68 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 699,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 393,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 97,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

