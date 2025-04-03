FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.15.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. FMC has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira purchased 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 191,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at $5,379,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FMC by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 90,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in FMC by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

