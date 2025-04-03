Head to Head Review: Oklo (OKLO) and Its Peers

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) is one of 108 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Oklo to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oklo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Oklo Competitors 1164 4945 4756 101 2.35

Oklo presently has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 94.68%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Oklo has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo’s competitors have a beta of -1.01, indicating that their average share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Oklo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72% Oklo Competitors 3.59% 7.49% 1.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oklo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A $11.87 million -2.24 Oklo Competitors $1,278.11 billion $598.83 million 15.73

Oklo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oklo competitors beat Oklo on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

