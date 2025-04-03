Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIW. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.