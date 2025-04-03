Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 6,054.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of INTR opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Inter & Co, Inc. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $7.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

