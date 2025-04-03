iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,020,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

