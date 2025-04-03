JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBCA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

BBCA stock opened at $72.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $75.62.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

