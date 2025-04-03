JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Stock Position Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9,500.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $61.97 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

