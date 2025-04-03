JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 186,528 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,545,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,528 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $111,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hologic by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 186,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 9.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Hologic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

