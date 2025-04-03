JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 590,051 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,283,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $101,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the third quarter worth $91,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter.

CDP opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is presently 99.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

