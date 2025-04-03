JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $112,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BR opened at $246.68 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.30 and a fifty-two week high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,357 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $5,259,037.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 52,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,355,220.52. This represents a 29.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock valued at $29,397,793. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

