JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834,015 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.30% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $111,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $855,884,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,820,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,270,000 after buying an additional 94,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CFR opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $94.09 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.37.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

