JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,389,955 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 293.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,863,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389,955 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $94,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NYSE SUM opened at $52.54 on Thursday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $54.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

