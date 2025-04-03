JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 52,915 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,158,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.28% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $116,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $26.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

