JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 66,378 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 689,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $102,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 263,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,032,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,681,000 after buying an additional 863,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE stock opened at $155.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.34 and a 52-week high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.