JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.29% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $93,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,359,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $13,278,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,728,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

ICF stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $52.39 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

