JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $100.35 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of L3Harris Technologies worth $100,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.99%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $377,068.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,517.60. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.