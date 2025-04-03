JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $103.73 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,960,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $103,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,899 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.35 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

