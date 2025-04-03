JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $105.99 Million Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,842,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982,949 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $105,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 947.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares set a $10.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

