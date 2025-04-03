JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $107.82 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 892,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760,750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of DTE Energy worth $107,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after buying an additional 879,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,264,000 after purchasing an additional 662,569 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,150,000 after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,309,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,780,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. The trade was a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $138.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $139.05.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

