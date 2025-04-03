JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $110.70 Million Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $110,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 963,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,292,000 after acquiring an additional 516,715 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,654,000 after purchasing an additional 516,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,011,000 after buying an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 462,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after buying an additional 174,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

NYSE:TRI opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $149.50 and a 1 year high of $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.67%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

