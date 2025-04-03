JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $115.11 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,054,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $115,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,235,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,635,000 after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $963,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,232,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMAR opened at $56.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.98. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,736,206.05. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

