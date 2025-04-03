JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $119.16 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,376,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 977,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.80% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $119,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 290.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,105,000 after acquiring an additional 665,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 78.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FR opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.