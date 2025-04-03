JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $97.55 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $97,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $259.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

