JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $100,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $152.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.71 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

