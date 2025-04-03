JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 49,108 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $109,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 166.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

ICU Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $140.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.81 and its 200 day moving average is $163.08. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.73.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

