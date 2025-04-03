JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 94,893 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.48% of SPX Technologies worth $99,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $361,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. Sidoti upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $135.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day moving average is $152.73. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.05 and a 52 week high of $183.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

