JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,663,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $107,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Appaloosa LP boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,575,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,793,000 after buying an additional 810,695 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,793,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,048,000 after acquiring an additional 572,100 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 122,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,649,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KWEB opened at $34.96 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.26.

