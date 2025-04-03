JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.24% of HealthEquity worth $102,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $88.74 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.58.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

