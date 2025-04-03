JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 896,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $113,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,554,000 after buying an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,634,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,298,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,034,000 after purchasing an additional 632,523 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,107,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,760,000 after purchasing an additional 36,255 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 987,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.74, for a total transaction of $407,201.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,741,491.26. This trade represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,784 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,466. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.