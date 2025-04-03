JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 311,281 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 928,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $107,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Xylem by 12.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $119.07 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.65.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

