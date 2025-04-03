JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 6,222 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 560,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.84% of Texas Roadhouse worth $101,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.80, for a total transaction of $749,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,661.60. The trade was a 29.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,905 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,367. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TXRH opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.78. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.75 and a 1-year high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.36.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

