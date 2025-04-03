JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,155,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $100,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,700. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $3,319,587. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $80.68 and a 52-week high of $121.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

