JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,632,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.54% of Hayward worth $116,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hayward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,352 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,109,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,282 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $20,391,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 779.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,258,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 1,115,089 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. This trade represents a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HAYW opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.76 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. Research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

