JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.41% of Sunoco worth $110,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sunoco by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sunoco by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $60.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.8865 per share. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 53.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

Featured Stories

