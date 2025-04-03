JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of Sanofi worth $103,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $53.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

