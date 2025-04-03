Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $468.56.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $491.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $455.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.59.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.