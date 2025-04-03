LPL Financial LLC Buys 384,267 Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 675.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384,267 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $11,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000.

BATS:IYZ opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

