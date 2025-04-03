LPL Financial LLC Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 180,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares during the period. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,241,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VFQY opened at $135.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $376.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $150.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.4425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

