Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,099,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,844,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,800,000 after buying an additional 461,421 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 133.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 173,965 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of ESRT opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.39. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.62 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 2.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $46,405.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $449,904.84. This trade represents a 9.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

