Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $47,022,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after buying an additional 305,889 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.86. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.96.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

