Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,646 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 33.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $54,771.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,792.29. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carol J. Hibbard sold 4,055 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $124,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,650.20. This represents a 8.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,943. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Symbotic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.67, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $48.98.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

