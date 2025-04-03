Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 194,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $8,314,447.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,170,867.50. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,014 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.84. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

