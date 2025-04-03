Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Stellantis by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

STLA opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

