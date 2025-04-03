Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $488,000 Stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Altus Power alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 11,326.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 8,823 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $43,320.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,088,231 shares in the company, valued at $20,073,214.21. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 9,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $44,985.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,002,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,832,820.01. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,146 shares of company stock worth $437,707. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altus Power from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPS

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of Altus Power stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $794.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.