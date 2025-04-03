Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 872.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2,923.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after buying an additional 1,473,154 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,297,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,325,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,944,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,600,000 after purchasing an additional 229,820 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $44.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $51.22 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $78.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 116.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock valued at $943,026. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

