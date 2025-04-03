Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLO. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 101.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 342,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 172,745 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,227,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 407,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 788.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, EVP Zachary Roberts sold 27,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $48,414.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 488,054 shares in the company, valued at $868,736.12. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 46,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $91,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,276,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,075.24. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,866 shares of company stock worth $194,461 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLO stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $312.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

